Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP MLA Ketan Inamdar Resigns From Gujarat Assembly

Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ketan Inamdar announced his resignation from the state assembly on Tuesday, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Inamdar, who has served three terms as MLA for the Savli constituency in Vadodara district, tendered his resignation to legislative assembly speaker Shankar Chaudhary.

In his resignation letter, Inamdar cited his decision to resign as a response to his "inner voice," offering no further explanation. Inamdar initially secured victory in the 2012 assembly election as an independent candidate. Subsequently, he aligned himself with the BJP, achieving success in both the 2017 and 2022 elections.

In January 2020, Inamdar had previously declared his resignation as an MLA; however, the speaker did not accept it at that time. Inamdar had then claimed senior government officials and ministers were ignoring him and his constituency and that many MLAs in the saffron party were feeling frustrated like him.

With 156 out of the total 182 seats in the Gujarat assembly, the BJP holds a significant majority. All 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat are scheduled for polling in a single phase on May 7, with vote counting slated for June 4.



