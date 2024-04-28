Lok Sabha Election 2024: BSP Releases New List, Announces Candidates for Uttar Pradesh Including Amethi

Ahead of Lok Sabha Election Bhartiya Samaj Party has announced the new list of candidates. This list includes three candidates for Uttar Pradesh. This covers Amethi, Azamgarh and Sant Kabir Nagar.

BSP has fielded Ravi Prakash Maurya from Amethi, While Syed Danish will be contesting from Sant Kabir Nagar. Sabiha Ansari will fight from Azamgarh.

Uttar Pradesh: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) releases a list of its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. #LokSabhaElections2024

BSP is the only party in UP which is contesting alone on all 80 seats of UP. Both BJP and Congress parties are contesting the elections in alliance in UP, but BSP is in the electoral battle alone.

BSP has announced candidates for almost all the 80 seats. Today the party has announced the names of candidates for three more seats. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections BSP was in alliance with SP. In which BSP got 10 seats. This time SP is contesting elections with Congress.

The three seats on which BSP has fielded candidates are held by BJP. This time too, BJP has given ticket to sitting MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani from Amethi seat, while Congress has not yet opened its cards on this seat. If sources are to be believed, it is being speculated that Congress may field Rahul Gandhi from this seat. BJP candidate Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Rahul has been MP from this seat continuously from 2004 to 2014.