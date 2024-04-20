Lok Sabha Election 2024: Chandrababu Naidu's Family Assets Surge by Over 41% to Rs 810.42 Crore in Five Years

The assets belonging to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his family have surged by more than 41% over the last five years, reaching a total of Rs 810.42 crore, as stated in an affidavit submitted to the Election Commission on Friday.

On Friday, N. Bhuvaneswari, the wife of N. Chandrababu Naidu, submitted the nomination on behalf of her husband for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election in Kuppam. The election is scheduled to be held on May 13.

Bhuvaneswari owns the lion's share of the assets, as she holds 2.26 crore shares of Heritage Foods Ltd worth Rs 337.85 apiece (market value). The total value of the shareholding stands at nearly Rs 764 crore as against Rs 545.76 crore in 2019.

According to the affidavit filed by the TDP chief for the previous assembly polls in 2019, N. Chandrababu Naidu's family possessed assets, including movable and immovable, valued at Rs 574.3 crore. Additionally, Bhuvaneswari also declared ownership of 3.4 kg of gold and approximately 41.5 kg of silver.

The TDP leader individually possesses movable assets valued at Rs 4.80 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 36.31 lakh. The family's total liabilities exceed Rs 10 crore. Additionally, the former chief minister owns one Ambassador car valued at Rs 2.25 lakh. The affidavit also states that Naidu's name is mentioned in a total of 24 FIRs related to various cases.