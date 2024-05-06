Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Appoints Bhupesh Baghel as AICC Senior Observer for Raebareli, Ashok Gehlot for Amethi
On Monday, May 6, Congress appointed Bhupesh Baghel as AICC Senior Observer for Raebareli, from where Rahul Gandhi is set to contest. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been appointed AICC Senior Observer for Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, where Gandhi family friend Kishori Lal Sharma is contesting.
#LokSabhaElections2024 | Congress appoints Bhupesh Baghel as AICC Senior Observer to Raebareli and Ashok Gehlot to Amethi. pic.twitter.com/GSJ0EQvwBv— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2024