Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Appoints Bhupesh Baghel as AICC Senior Observer for Raebareli, Ashok Gehlot for Amethi

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 6, 2024 01:19 PM2024-05-06T13:19:15+5:302024-05-06T13:20:35+5:30

On Monday, May 6, Congress appointed Bhupesh Baghel as AICC Senior Observer for Raebareli, from where Rahul Gandhi is set to contest. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been appointed AICC Senior Observer for Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, where Gandhi family friend Kishori Lal Sharma is contesting.

