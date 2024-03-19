Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Leader Rohan Gupta Withdraws Candidature From Ahmedabad East

Rohan Gupta, a Congress leader, declared his intention to retract his candidacy from the Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency due to his father's "severe medical condition.

Due to serious medical condition, my father is admitted in hospital and I am withdrawing my candidature for Ahmedabad east parliament seat as Congress Candidate. I will extend complete support to the new candidate nominated by party, Gupta said in a post on X.

Due to serious medical condition , my father is admitted in hospital and I am withdrawing my candidature for Ahmedabad east parliament seat as Congress Candidate. I will extend complete support to the new candidate nominated by party. pic.twitter.com/oPVNBd7DqV — Rohan Gupta (@rohanrgupta) March 18, 2024

The Congress national spokesperson additionally disseminated his letter confirming the withdrawal of his nomination along with his announcement. Gupta was part of the cohort of 43 candidates unveiled by the Congress on March 12, which encompassed seven nominees from Gujarat.

Hasmukh Patel of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) presently holds the position of Member of Parliament (MP) for Ahmedabad East.

Gujarat is scheduled to cast its votes on May 7, during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Vote counting is scheduled for June 4. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP secured victory in all 26 seats in Gujarat.