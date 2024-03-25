Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Releases 6th List of Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections

Congress on Monday released the sixth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has named 5 candidates from Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan. In the sixth list, the party has named Ramchandra Choudhary from Ajmer, Sudarshan Rawat from Rajsamand, Dr Damodar Gurjar from Bhilwara and Prahlad Gunjal from Kota in Rajasthan; and C Robert Bruce from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.The new list comes a day after Congress on Sunday released its fifth list of three candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Congress’s first list had 39 names, notable among them were Bhupesh Bhaghel from Chhatisgarh, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Shashi Tharoor from Kerala; and DK Suresh from Karnataka. There were 15 candidates from the general category while 24 candidates were from Schedule Castes, Schedule Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Minorities. On Thursday he party released its third list of 57 candidates which included the names of leaders like Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Baharampur in West Bengal.

The list also included Priyanka Jarkiholi, the daughter of Karnataka minister Satish Jarkiholi, who would contest from Chikkodi, while Radhakrishna, the son-in-law of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who would contest from Gulbarga.Rahul Gandhi, DK Suresh, and Shashi Tharoor were among the 39 candidates the Congress named in its first list, which was released on March 8. On March 12, the party unveiled its second list, which contained 43 names and featured candidates like Vaibhav Gehlot, Gaurav Gogoi, and Nakul Nath.



