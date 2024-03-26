Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Releases 7th List of Candidates for Elections

Ahead of Lok Sabha 2024 Congress released the seventh list on Tuesday (March 26, 2024) night. The party has declared names of candidates in this list for four seats in Chhattisgarh and one seat in Tamil Nadu.

Shashi Singh from Surguja (ST) of Chhattisgarh, Dr. Main Devi Singh from Raigarh (ST), Devendra Singh Yadav from Bilaspur and Biresh Thakur from Kanker (ST) have been given a chance, while R Sudha has been fielded from Mayiladuthurai seat of Tamil Nadu has been made.

Congress releases the seventh list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. pic.twitter.com/H2sas8pfSI — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024

Earlier, BJP announced a list of candidates for upcoming by-elections in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and West Bengal on Tuesday, March 26. The party has fielded all six rebelled ex-Congress MLAs in Himachal Pradesh assembly by polls.