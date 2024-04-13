Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Releases List of 16 Candidates, Fields Vikramaditya Singh Against Kangana Ranaut in Himachal

The Congress party announced its latest list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, unveiling 16 contenders for various constituencies. The candidates were announced during a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee held on Saturday evening.

Notable among them is Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh, nominated to contest from the Mandi constituency against BJP leader and actress Kangana Ranaut. Vikramaditya's mother, Pratibha Singh, currently holds the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, marking a significant contest in this stronghold of the Singh family. Late Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya's father, previously represented Mandi in the Lok Sabha for multiple terms.

Another prominent inclusion in the Congress lineup is MP Manish Tewari, slated to contest from Chandigarh. The party's candidate roster spans across Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Chandigarh, and Odisha.

Here's the list:

Ramji Thakor (Palvi) Mahesana Gujarat Himmatsinh Patel Ahmedabad East Gujarat Pareshbhai Dhanani Rajkot Gujarat Naishadh Desai Navasari Gujarat Vinod Sultanpuri Shimla (SC) Himachal Pradesh Mohan Hembram Keonjhar (ST) Odisha Srikant Kumar Jena Balasore Odisha Anant Prasad Sethi Bhadrak (SC) Odisha Anchal Das Jajpur (SC) Odisha Sashmita Behera Dhenkanal Odisha Sidharth Swarup Das Kendrapara Odisha Rabindra Kumar Sethy Jagatsinghpur (SC) Odisha Sucharita Mohanty Puri Odisha Yasir Nawaz Bhubaneswar Odisha

The announcement comes ahead of the nationwide Lok Sabha elections scheduled in seven phases, commencing on April 19 and concluding on June 1. The final results are set to be disclosed on June 4.