Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Releases List of 16 Candidates, Fields Vikramaditya Singh Against Kangana Ranaut in Himachal
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 13, 2024 10:54 PM2024-04-13T22:54:16+5:302024-04-13T22:56:17+5:30
The Congress party announced its latest list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, unveiling 16 contenders for various constituencies. The candidates were announced during a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee held on Saturday evening.
Notable among them is Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh, nominated to contest from the Mandi constituency against BJP leader and actress Kangana Ranaut. Vikramaditya's mother, Pratibha Singh, currently holds the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, marking a significant contest in this stronghold of the Singh family. Late Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya's father, previously represented Mandi in the Lok Sabha for multiple terms.
Another prominent inclusion in the Congress lineup is MP Manish Tewari, slated to contest from Chandigarh. The party's candidate roster spans across Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Chandigarh, and Odisha.
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्री @kharge की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित 'केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति' की बैठक में लोकसभा चुनाव, 2024 के लिए कांग्रेस उम्मीदवारों के नाम की लिस्ट। pic.twitter.com/nh9v8MTVjf— Congress (@INCIndia) April 13, 2024
Here's the list:
|Ramji Thakor (Palvi)
|Mahesana
|Gujarat
|Himmatsinh Patel
|Ahmedabad East
|Gujarat
|Pareshbhai Dhanani
|Rajkot
|Gujarat
|Naishadh Desai
|Navasari
|Gujarat
|Vinod Sultanpuri
|Shimla (SC)
|Himachal Pradesh
|Mohan Hembram
|Keonjhar (ST)
|Odisha
|Srikant Kumar Jena
|Balasore
|Odisha
|Anant Prasad Sethi
|Bhadrak (SC)
|Odisha
|Anchal Das
|Jajpur (SC)
|Odisha
|Sashmita Behera
|Dhenkanal
|Odisha
|Sidharth Swarup Das
|Kendrapara
|Odisha
|Rabindra Kumar Sethy
|Jagatsinghpur (SC)
|Odisha
|Sucharita Mohanty
|Puri
|Odisha
|Yasir Nawaz
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
The announcement comes ahead of the nationwide Lok Sabha elections scheduled in seven phases, commencing on April 19 and concluding on June 1. The final results are set to be disclosed on June 4.