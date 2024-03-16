Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress To Hold CWC Meeting on March 19 in Delhi To Discuss Manifesto

The Congress Working Committee meeting will be held in Delhi on March 19 to finalise the manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and discuss the election strategy. The Congress panel has prepared the draft, which will now be discussed by the CWC to finalise the manifesto.

Earlier, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who heads the manifesto committee, said the draft report will be presented to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"We have prepared the draft manifesto. Now it will go to the Congress Working Committee. They will finalize it, and then it will become the Congress party document. Tomorrow, we will hand over this draft to the Congress President," he said.