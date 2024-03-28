Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress To Release Remaining Candidates List for Jharkhand by April 1

The Congress is set to reveal the names of its remaining candidates for the four Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand before April 1. The announcement comes after the party had already declared its candidates for Lohardaga, Khunti, and Hazaribag on Wednesday evening, following approval from the Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC).

The party had announced in New Delhi that Kalicharan Munda, Sukhdeo Bhagat, and Jai Prakashbhai Patel would be contesting the polls in the Khunti (ST), Lohardaga (ST), and Hazaribagh seats, respectively.

Congress will announce the remaining candidates for four seats by April 1, while a consensus on seat-sharing is likely by tomorrow, the party leader told PTI.

The Lok Sabha polls in Jharkhand, encompassing 14 seats, will unfold across four phases commencing on May 13th. The state boasts over 2.54 crore eligible voters, comprising 1.29 crore males, 1.24 crore females, and 413 individuals identifying as transgender.