Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates Announced: Voting to Begin from April 19, Counting of Votes on June 4

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the much-awaited Lok Sabha polls 2024. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19. Votes will be counted on June 4, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Saturday, March 16.

ECI chief Rajiv Kumar made the announcement at a press conference held at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi today. The General Elections are scheduled to be conducted in multiple phases across the country. Counting votes will take place on June 4, marking the culmination of the electoral process. The electorate comprises 46 crore males, 41 crore females, 1.8 crore young voters, 19.74 crores aged between 20 and 29, 88.4 lakh persons with disabilities (PWD), 48,000 transgender individuals, 82 lahks aged 85 plus, and 2.2 lahks above 100 years old.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Schedule And Dates: Voting In 7 Phases, Results On June 4; Check Phase Wise Details Here:

Phase I (Voting on April 19):

Last Date for Filling Nominations is March 27

Last Date for withdrawal of candidature March 30.

Number of States 21.

Parliamentary Constituencies: 102.

Phase II (Voting on April 26):

Last Date for Filling Nominations is April 4.

Last Date for withdrawal of candidature is April 8.

Number of States 13.

Parliamentary Constituencies: 89.

Phase III (Voting on May 7):

Last Date for Filling Nominations is April 19.

Last Date for withdrawal of candidature April 22.

Number of States 12.

Parliamentary Constituencies: 94.

Phase IV (Voting on May 13):

Last Date for Filling Nominations is April 25.

Last Date for withdrawal of candidature April 29.

Number of States 10.

Parliamentary Constituencies: 96.

Phase V (Voting on May 20):

Last Date for Filling Nominations is May 3.

Last Date for withdrawal of candidature May 6.

Number of States 8.

Parliamentary Constituencies: 49.

Phase VI (Voting on May 25):

Last Date for Filling Nominations is May 6.

Last Date for withdrawal of candidature May 9.

Number of States 7.

Parliamentary Constituencies: 57.

Phase VII (Voting on June 1):

Last Date for Filling Nominations is May 14.

Last Date for withdrawal of candidature May 17.

Number of States 8.

Parliamentary Constituencies: 57.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates:

Maharashtra will go in 5 phases for Lok Sabha polls; the first phase of general elections in the state will be held on April 19, the second is on April 26, the third phase will go on May 7 and the fourth and fifth phases on May 17 and 20 respectively. The elections in Mumbai will be held on May 20, along with Palghar, Kalyan and Thane. Maharashtra is a key player in Indian politics, boasting the second-highest number of Lok Sabha seats nationwide, with 48 constituencies.

Maharashtra is a stronghold for major national parties such as the BJP, NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress. Maharashtra is subdivided into 48 Lok Sabha constituencies, with five reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, four for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, and the remaining 39 being unreserved.

Each polling booth will be equipped with essential amenities such as water, toilets, wheelchairs, sheds, lights and help desks. Measures have been taken to facilitate voting for senior citizens above 85 years and those with disabilities, with the option for polling at home.

The Election Commission has introduced various initiatives to ensure fair and transparent elections. This includes the "Know Your Candidate" campaign and a requirement for candidates with a criminal record to disclose their details thrice during the campaign. Political parties are also mandated to justify their selection of candidates. The introduction of CVIGIL allows citizens to report violations of the Model Code of Conduct. Additionally, measures like drone-based surveillance, webcasting in sensitive booths and executing all non-bailable warrants enhance security and prevent malpractices.

Efforts to curb the misuse of money power include strict monitoring of financial transactions. Banks will closely monitor cash withdrawals, while agencies will scrutinise payments and report suspicious transactions. Furthermore, freebies during elections will be completely stopped. The Election Commission will take strict action to prevent the spread of fake news and malicious social media posts. The ECI website will provide information on myths versus reality.

All political parties have been advised to adhere to the Model Code of Conduct, which prohibits the use of children in campaigns, ensures transparency in organizational functioning, and mandates issue-based campaigning without resorting to personal attacks or misleading advertisements. The elections will be conducted in seven phases, with Maharashtra having five phases. Over 2,100 observers have been appointed to monitor the electoral process and ensure free and fair elections.

There are 543 Parliamentary Constituencies in total, spread across 28 states and 8 Union territories. The elections will be held in a phased manner to ensure a smooth polling process, allowing people from all corners of the country to exercise their franchise.

In addition to the Lok Sabha Elections, the Election Commission has also announced the schedule for simultaneous Assembly Elections in Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Sikkim. The Election Commission of India ensures free, fair and transparent elections. The EC has urged all eligible voters to actively participate in the electoral process and exercise their franchise responsibly.

Earlier in 2019, Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 and the results were declared on May 23. In 2019 polls, the BJP-led National Democratic (NDA) won a total of 303 seats, leaving the grand-old party behind at 52 seats.