Lok Sabha Election 2024: EC Seeks 100 More CAPFs in West Bengal for Free and Fair Polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to bolster security measures for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal by deploying an additional 100 companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF).

As per the directive, the Home Ministry is deploying 55 companies of the CRPF and 45 companies of the Border Security Forces in the state. Officials have been mandated to complete the deployment of these extra 100 CAPF companies in West Bengal by April 15th, according to sources.

A total of 1,210 candidates are set to compete in the upcoming elections across 13 States/Union Territories scheduled for phase 2 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Additionally, ECI reports that 2,633 nomination forms have been filed for 88 Parliamentary Constituencies (PCs) spanning 12 States/Union Territories for this phase of the elections.

The ECI has announced the schedule for the much-awaited Lok Sabha polls 2024. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19. Votes will be counted on June 4, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on March 16.

