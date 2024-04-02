Lok Sabha Election 2024: Election Commission Appoints Special Observers in Several States To Ensure Level Playing Field

The Election Commission, on Tuesday, designated special observers to oversee administrative, security, and expenditure monitoring in various states to ensure a level playing field during the upcoming elections.

The Election Commission has appointed special observers, comprised of former civil servants known for their outstanding track record, to closely monitor the electoral process. Their primary objective is to maintain stringent vigilance, especially in light of challenges stemming from the undue influence of money, muscle power, and misinformation, as highlighted by the poll panel.

Also Read| Odisha Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases List of 112 Candidates for Upcoming Polls

Special Observers (General and Police) have been deployed in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Bihar where the population is more than seven crore and also in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha where the simultaneous elections to the Assemblies are to be held, the poll authority said.

The Election Commission has deployed Special Expenditure Observers in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha, according to its statement.

