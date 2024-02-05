Lok Sabha Election 2024: Election Commission Directs Political Parties to Refrain from Using Children in Campaigns

Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024, in an effort to maintain the integrity and sanctity of the electoral process, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, February 5, has issued stringent directives aimed at curbing the use of children in election-related activities. The ECI has emphasised a zero-tolerance policy towards the involvement of children in any form during political campaigns and rallies.

Political parties and candidates have been explicitly instructed to refrain from engaging children in election campaigns, including rallies, slogan shouting, distribution of posters or pamphlets, and any other election-related activity. The commission has underscored that political leaders and candidates should not utilise children for campaign activities in any capacity, including holding them in their arms or showcasing them as part of campaign events.

The directives extend to prohibiting the use of children to create the appearance of political support through various means, such as poems, songs, spoken words, or the display of political party insignia. However, the presence of children accompanied by their parents or guardians who are not actively involved in campaign activities will not be considered a violation of the guidelines.

Furthermore, political parties and candidates are mandated to comply strictly with the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, as amended by the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016. The commission has cited a notable judgment by the Hon’ble Bombay High Court, emphasizing the imperative to prevent the participation of minor children in any election-related activities.

The Election Commission has directed all election officials and machinery to abstain from involving children in any capacity during election-related work or activities. District Election Officers and Returning Officers have been tasked with ensuring compliance with relevant acts and laws pertaining to child labour, with severe disciplinary action awaiting any violation of these provisions by-election machinery under their jurisdiction.

The directives come in continuation of the ECI's efforts to uphold ethical standards and fair practices in the electoral process. By enforcing strict guidelines against the use of children in campaigns, the Election Commission aims to preserve the democratic values and principles of free and fair elections in the country.