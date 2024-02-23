Lok Sabha Election 2024: Election Commission Likely To Announce Dates After March 13

The Election Commission is expected to reveal the dates for the Lok Sabha polls after March 13. According to sources within the commission, ongoing visits to various states to evaluate the readiness for the upcoming general election will conclude before the announcement of the polling schedule, according to a report in India Today.

Representatives of the central electoral authority are presently conducting visits in Tamil Nadu, with subsequent visits planned for Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. These state assessments are slated to conclude before March 13.

In recent months, the commission has maintained a consistent schedule of meetings with Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) from all states to assess the level of preparedness. Officials noted that during these sessions, CEOs have highlighted various concerns, including the logistics related to the movement of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the necessity for security forces, enhanced border surveillance measures, among others.

Officials added that the Election Commission is notably considering the implementation of Artificial Intelligence to facilitate the seamless conduct of polls this year, India Today reported.