Lok Sabha Election 2024: Everything You Need to Know about the Purple-Black Election Ink

While two phases are left of the Lok Sabha elections, the electoral stain on the index fingers of the voters from previous phases is yet to fade. There is a rather fascinating story about the election ink that has become the symbol of voting in India.

Origin of election ink

The practice of inking the fingers of voters with a semi-permanent stain started with the 1962 general election. The purpose of the practice was to avoid electoral fraud, such as double voting. Section 61 of the Representation of People's Act, 1951, says rules can be made “for the marking with indelible ink of the thumb or any other finger of every elector who applies for a ballot paper or ballot papers for voting at a polling station before delivery of such paper or papers to him." The practice was in motion even from the time when Indians voted with the ballot paper. During the very first general election, the ink proved to be satisfactory, and it became a crucial part of the voting process.



Who makes the election ink?

Mysore Paint and Varnish Ltd. (MPVL), an undertaking of the Karnataka government, is the only company entrusted with the responsibility of making the purple-black ink. The formula for the ink, which is highly secretive, was developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL). To maintain the secrecy of the formula, only two employees of Mysore Paint and Varnish Ltd. are aware of its composition. After their retirement, the formula is revealed to a new pair of employees.

How does the election ink work?

The indelible ink contains a silver nitrate pigment, which stains the skin after UV exposure. The stain typically lasts for 72–96 hours on the skin, while it takes another 2-4 weeks on the areas around the fingernail and cuticle. The ink mixes with the skin and fades only when new skin cells are replaced and the nail grows. It is applied to the index finger, which is usually used for casting votes on EVM, whereas the cuticle area is chosen since it is impossible to erase quickly.



Economics of the election ink

For the 2024 general elections, the government reportedly ordered 26.55 lakh vials amounting to around Rs 55 crore. One 10-ml bottle of the stain can be used to ink 700 voters and costs around 174 rupees. A liter of the indelible link is Rs 12,700, which makes a drop of the stain worth approximately 12.7 Rs. In addition to India, the MPVL exports the ink to around 30 countries around the world, which include Canada, Nepal, South Africa, and Malaysia.