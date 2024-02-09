Lok Sabha Election 2024: ‘How Can I Deny This’ RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary Indicates Imminent BJP-RLD Alliance, Blow to INDIA Bloc

After the announcement of Bharat Ratna to his grandfather and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, indicating an imminent alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls. Appreciating the Central Government for conferring Bharat Ratna to former PM Charan Singh, he said that this decision proves that PM Modi understands the sentiment and character of the nation.

"What previous governments could not do until today has been completed by PM Modi's vision. I would like to once again express my gratitude to PM Modi's government for encouraging people who aren't part of the mainstream. It is a big day and an emotional moment for me. I want to thank the President, government, and PM Modi because this was part of his vision. Three awards have been given. The sentiments of the people are connected with this decision," he said.

When repeatedly questioned about joining hands with the BJP for the Lok Sabha Polls the RLD Chief said" "Koi kasar rehti hai? Aaj main kis muh se inkaar karoon aapke sawalon ko." (Is there anything left? How can I deny this?) However, the RLD Chief kept some room open for further negotiation, saying that speaking about seats on a day like this wasn't the right thing.

"Talking about seats or votes will make this day less important. When I am congratulating and PM Modi has given a decision that proves he understands the basic sentiments and character of the nation," he said. Earlier in the day Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said he hasn't spoken to Jayant Chaudhary since the award was announced for Chaudhary Charan Singh. "There have been no talks here. Whatever it is, is being published in newspapers, I am getting all the information through you" Akhilesh had said.

PM Modi on Friday announced that former PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. Along with them, MS Swaminathan, also known as the father of the green revolution, will also be awarded the country's highest civilian award.

In a post on X, PM Modi said this honour is dedicated to the former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh's incomparable contribution to the country.

"It is the good fortune of our government that former Prime Minister of the country Chaudhary Charan Singh is being honoured with Bharat Ratna. This honour is dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country. He had dedicated his entire life to the rights and welfare of farmers. Be it the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or the Home Minister of the country, even as an MLA, he always gave impetus to nation-building. He also stood firm against the Emergency. His dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency are inspiring to the entire nation," PM posted on X.