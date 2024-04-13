Lok Sabha Election 2024: I.N.D.I.A Bloc May Not Get Absolute Majority, Says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his view that although the INDIA bloc may not get an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha elections, the NDA will not get enough seats either to form the government at the Centre.

Opposing the optimistic sentiment echoed in the BJP's slogan of 'Abki baar 400-paar', Siddaramaiah foretold the formation of a government minus BJP at the Centre, citing an undercurrent across the nation that is against the saffron party.

There will be no BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. There is an undercurrent in the nation. There is something called silent voter phenomenon. You will see when the results are out, said Siddaramaiah. According to my information, the survey connected with BJP shows that they will cross 200-plus seats. They will not come to power on their own, the chief minister said. Post elections, there will be a re-alignment of political parties. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and other leaders of regional parties in the South will come together to form a government, he said.

Elaborating on the reasons behind the BJP's anticipated shortfall in numbers, Siddaramaiah highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's failure to fulfill electoral pledges since 2014. Additionally, he emphasized that unemployment and inflation are significant concerns currently. Regarding the Congress's electoral prospects in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah expressed optimism, stating that the situation is favorable. He asserted confidence in retaining the same level of voter support as in the previous assembly elections and projected winning 15 to 20 seats in Karnataka.

Drawing a comparison between the alliance formation of BJP and Janata Dal (Secular), Siddaramaiah likened JD(S) second-in-command H D Kumaraswamy to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He characterized Nitish Kumar as an opportunistic politician and suggested a similar trait in Kumaraswamy, labeling them both as opportunistic. Furthermore, Siddaramaiah criticized BJP as a communal party and remarked that JD(S) has also adopted a communal stance by aligning with them.

Siddaramaiah was sworn in as chief minister on May 20, 2023 after the Congress's landslide victory ousting the BJP from power.