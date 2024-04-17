Lok Sabha Election 2024: I.N.D.I.A Bloc Win All Seven Seats in Delhi, Says Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh, a leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), expressed his belief that the INDIA coalition is poised to secure victory in all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. He said that the recent arrests of senior AAP leaders will negatively impact the electoral prospects of the BJP. Singh exuded confidence in the prevailing public sentiment favoring the opposition coalition and the AAP, asserting that the upcoming general elections will witness a significant mandate for change.

Voters have realised that they are under severe stress due to inflation, unemployment and corruption, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP said. To a query about how the AAP and Congress would fare in Delhi where they have reached a four-is-to-three seat-sharing agreement, Singh said the two parties are hopeful of winning all seven seats in the national capital.

For two consecutive terms, the BJP has clinched victory in all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi. Singh highlighted that there's a prevailing public sentiment opposing the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Alleging that the BJP was behind the arrest of AAP leaders, he said, The way Kejriwal was arrested and that Satyendra Jain and Manish Sisodia continue to be in jail, will go against the BJP.

The AAP leader asserted that there has been a noticeable shift in the atmosphere of Uttar Pradesh over the past 20 to 25 days. He highlighted the effectiveness of the PDA (Picchde-Dalits-Alpsankhayak) slogan of the Samajwadi Party, another member of the INDIA bloc. Singh predicted that the election outcomes in Maharashtra will tilt in favor of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), stating that those who broke away from the alliance will not be forgiven by the electorate.

