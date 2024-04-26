Lok Sabha Election 2024: Infosys Co-Founder Narayan Murthy Casts His Vote

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy casts his vote at BES polling station in Bengaluru. Karnataka is voting on 14 seats today in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections.As many as 14 of Karnataka's 28 Lok Sabha seats are polling today; the remaining will vote in the third phase (May 7).

As many as 88 constituencies across 12 states and the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, are to vote.In the second phase, as many as 1202 candidates are in the fray.

A total of 158.8 million (15.88 crore) people, including 32.8 million (3.28 crore) young voters and 3.4 million (34 lakh) first-timers, are eligible to vote in this leg.Voting for the first phase was held on April 19, for 102 seats in 21 states and UTs.