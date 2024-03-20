Lok Sabha Election 2024: Jagan Mohan Reddy To Kick Off Campaign With Bus Yatra 'Memantha Siddham' From March 27

YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to launch his election campaign for the upcoming polls with a 21-day bus tour named 'Memantha Siddham' (We are all Ready) on March 27, starting from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district.

This bus tour will mark Chief Minister Reddy's inaugural campaign following the announcement of dates for the Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha polls by the Elections Commission.

Addressing a press conference, senior YSRCP leader S Ramakrishna Reddy said as of now, the schedule has been fixed for the first three days of the bus tour, which will begin from Idupulupaya on March 27 and then proceed to Proddaturu in the evening, where a ‘Memantha Siddham’ public meeting will be held.

Before embarking on his campaign, Reddy will visit the grave of his late father, former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, at Idupulupaya to pay his respects.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), on the second day of the tour, the bus will head to the Nandyala Parliament constituency. Throughout the day, there will be interactions with various communities, culminating in a gathering and public meeting in the evening.

During his time in Nandyala or Allagadda, the Chief Minister will engage with the local populace, followed by an evening public meeting in Nandyala. The tour will then proceed to the Kurnool Parliament constituency on the third day, with a scheduled address at Emmiganuru.

The tour will cover all the Parliamentary constituencies in the state, except those districts which recently hosted the Siddham (ready) election campaign meetings.

Prior to the announcement of the election schedule, the YSRCP chief addressed four Siddham meetings at Bheemili, Eluru, Anantapur and Medarametla, covering the major regions of the state. The elections for the state assembly and Lok Sabha will be held on May 13.

