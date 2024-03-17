Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Know Your Candidate App' Provides Insight into Candidate's Background, Here's How

Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, ECI chief Rajiv Kumar on Saturday announced the launch of a new mobile application named 'Know Your Candidate' (KYC). This will empower voters and guide them to Know their candidate and vote accordingly. This app aims to empower voters by providing them with information about the candidates contesting in their respective constituencies, including their criminal background, assets, and liabilities.

"We have introduced a new mobile application that will allow voters to determine if a candidate vying to represent them in the Lok Sabha has a criminal background. The application is named 'Know Your Candidate' or 'KYC'," Kumar stated during a press conference held to announce the poll schedule.

Emphasizing voters' right to know about the criminal records, if any, of candidates from their constituencies, as well as their financial status, Kumar highlighted the importance of making informed decisions.

"With this application, voters can independently verify information regarding candidates' criminal records and financial status. Voters must be well-informed," he added.

The Election Commission underlined that political parties nominating candidates with a criminal background would need to provide a rationale for their selection. Candidates themselves would also be required to disclose their criminal history, which would be published in newspapers and broadcast on television three times.

"Candidates with a criminal record are obligated to publish or make public this information in newspapers and on television thrice," Kumar added.

"The parties awarding tickets to such tainted candidates must justify why they chose them over other more deserving candidates. They must clearly explain the basis of selecting a candidate with a criminal background," Kumar emphasized.

The Know Your Candidate (KYC) app is available for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Key features of the Know Your Candidate app include:

Voters search for candidates by their names. Display of information about the candidate's criminal antecedents, if any. Provision of information about the status of any criminal cases filed against the candidate. Indication of the nature of the offenses the candidate has been accused of.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be conducted in seven phases starting from April 19, with the counting of votes taking place on June 4.