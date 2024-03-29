Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mahagathbandhan Announces Seat-Sharing in Bihar

The Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress-led Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar announced seat sharing in the coalition on Friday, March 29, a day after the last date of filing nomination papers for the first phase poll, April 19.

The seat-sharing announcement was made at the state RJD headquarters jointly by the RJD, Congress, and three Left parties, which form Mahagathbandhan in the state.

Mahagathbandhan declared the seat-sharing arrangement at a joint press conference. RJD will contest 26 seats, and Congress on 9 seats. The Left parties will contest five seats, with three going to CPI(ML), one to CPI and one to CPI(M).

RJD has been allocated constituencies including Aurangabad, Gaya, Jamui, Nawada, Saran, Patliputra, Buxar, Ujiarpur, Jehanabad, Darbhanga, Banka, Araria, Munger, Sitamarhi, Jhanjharpur, Madhubani, Siwan, Sheohar, Vaishali, Hajipur, Supaul, Valmiki Nagar, Purvi Champaran, Purnia, Madhepura (Supaul) and Gopalganj.

On the other hand, the Congress will contest from Kishanganj, Katihar, Samastipur, Patna Sahib, Sasaram, Paschim Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur and Maharajganj. CPI(ML) has the seats of Arrah, Karakat, and Nalanda, whereas CPI has the seat of Begusarai, and CPI (M) has the seat of Khagaria.