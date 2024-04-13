Lok Sabha Election 2024: Modi Govt Actually Is “Adani Government”, Alleges Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Narendra Modi government of being an "Adani government." He expressed assurance that the BJP government at the Centre would be ousted with the INDIA bloc's victory in the LS polls. Gandhi asserted that "Narendra Modi and Adani policies have created two Indias: One India of billionaires and the other India of poor people.

The bonhomie between the Congress and ruling DMK was evident as Stalin welcomed Gandhi as "dear brother," to give a new dawn for a new India. The former head of the grand old party referred to the Dravidian party chief as an elder brother, stating that he does not address any other politician in such a manner. Stalin lauded the Congress party's manifesto as the 'election hero' and commended Gandhi for his efforts. He noted that through Gandhi's yatras, he gained insight into people's issues, which contributed to the formulation of the party's manifesto. Stalin remarked that the Congress manifesto embodies the principles of social justice championed by the DMK.

Gandhi said storm is set to arrive, Narendra Modi is going to be dislodged from power. Modi government actually is "Adani government, it should be called Adani govt and not Narendra Modi government, he alleged. Be it airport, highway, any infra project; somehow the Government of India "just gives it" to Adani, he claimed.

He alleged Adani "wanted Mumbai airport" and "owners of airport got CBI enquiry" and a few weeks later they handed over the airport to Adani and the Central agency's enquiry disappeared. "Anything he wants he just gets."



