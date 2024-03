Lok Sabha Election 2024: Nilagiri MLA and Former BJP Leader Sukanta Nayak Joins BJD in Odisha

Nilagiri MLA and former BJP leader Sukanta Nayak joined Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on Sunday, March 31. Two-time Jagatsinghpur MLA Chiranjib Biswal also joined BJD along with Nayak.

A day after resigning from the Congress, Biswal, along with his supporters today joined the BJD in the presence of senior party leaders Manas Mangaraj, Sasmit Patra, Priyabrata Majhi and others at a special program held at Sankha Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar, Odisha: Nilagiri MLA & former BJP leader Sukanta Nayak joins BJD. pic.twitter.com/hCxH3kSwZg — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2024

A few hours later, the sitting BJP MLA from Nilagiri, Sukanta Nayak also joined the conch party along with his followers, in the presence of senior leader and Balasore Observer Pratap Deb, Sasmit Patra and others at Sankha Bhawan.

Earlier, Sukanta Nayak was a member of the Biju Janata Dal. He had won as a Biju Janata Dal MLA from Nilagiri in 2014 but later joined the BJP in 2019. However, he resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party two days ago and made a comeback to BJD again.