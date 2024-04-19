Lok Sabha Election 2024: P Chidambaram Casts His Vote At in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga (Watch Video)

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram exercised his democratic right by casting his vote at a polling booth in Sivaganga. The constituency holds significant political importance as it's traditionally been a stronghold for the Congress party. After casting his vote, P Chidambaram said, "I am very happy and proud that I have been able to cast my vote in the Lok Sabha elections. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, I am absolutely confident that the INDIA group will win all 39 Parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu...This is the first phase of elections, there are seven phases...Today all of Tamil Nadu votes and I am absolutely confident that we will win all seats."

Over 18 lakh polling officials have been deployed across 1.87 lakh polling stations to facilitate voting for the massive electorate. Among them, 35.67 lakh are first-time voters, while 3.51 crore fall within the 20-29 age group. The Election Commission has organized transportation for polling and security staff, with 41 helicopters, 84 special trains, and approximately 1 lakh cars in use. Webcasting will be conducted at more than half of the polling sites, and micro observers will be stationed at all locations. Additionally, 361 observers, including general, police, and expenditure observers, have already arrived in their respective constituencies. Over 14.14 lakh registered voters aged 85 and above, as well as 13.89 lakh Persons with Disabilities (PwD) voters, have been given the option to vote from their homes.

The optional Home Voting feature has received positive feedback, according to the Election Commission of India. Elections in several states and Union territories, including Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry, will begin and end on the same day. Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tripura, and Manipur will conduct voting in two phases, while Chhattisgarh and Assam will have elections in three phases. Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand will witness polling over four phases.

