Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2: Schools and Factories in Noida To Remain Closed on April 26

Schools and colleges in Gautam Buddh Nagar are set to shutter their doors on Friday in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha election in the constituency, as per officials. However, they will return to normal functioning on Saturday, officials have stated. Furthermore, factories and industries have received directives to grant paid leave to their employees on Friday to facilitate their participation in the electoral process, the officials added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, encompassing the twin urban centers of Noida and Greater Noida, is slated for polling on April 26, boasting a registered voter count of 26.75 lakh.

Also Read| Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Polling Set for April 26: Check Full Schedule and Key Constituencies

All schools and colleges in Gautam Buddh Nagar will stay closed on Friday but will remain open on Saturday and function normally, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said. Factories and industries have also been directed to give paid holiday to workers on Friday so that they may go to cast their votes. There had been feedback that some workers are not able to go to vote because they would be stuck at work, hence this decision has been taken, Verma told PTI.

According to data from the Election Commission, Gautam Buddh Nagar witnessed a voter turnout of 60.47 percent in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, slightly lower than the 60.38 percent recorded in 2014. In 2009, the turnout was notably lower at 48 percent. Comparatively, these figures fall below the national average turnout, which stood at 67.40 percent in 2019, 66 percent in 2014, and 58 percent in 2009.