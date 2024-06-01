Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 7: Polling Begins in 57 Constituencies Across 8 States and Union Territories

Polling has commenced for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections today, with voters in 57 parliamentary constituencies across eight states and Union Territories casting their ballots to elect the new government. This phase includes several key constituencies, notably Varanasi, which has become a stronghold for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last two elections.

The voter turnout for the last six phases of the Lok Sabha elections, as released by the Election Commission of India, is as follows: 66.14 percent for Phase 1, 66.71 percent for Phase 2, 65.68 percent for Phase 3, 69.16 percent for Phase 4, 62.20 percent for Phase 5, and 63.37 percent for Phase 6.

In 2019, the parties in the Opposition INDIA bloc won 19 out of the 57 seats that are going to the polls tomorrow, with a vote share of 37.52%. The ruling BJP-led NDA secured 30 seats, receiving 39.03% of the votes. Within the NDA, the BJP alone won 25 constituencies, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress won nine and eight seats respectively.

