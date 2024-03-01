Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Will Enter Election With a New Team for Third Term

The final decision on the BJP candidates' names was reportedly made. This year, the BJP seems inclined to reduce the tickets of several MPs. Over the past two years, BJP MPs have consistently requested their performance reports. Based on these reports, it is likely that many individuals will have their ticket allocations reduced.

Approximately 60-70 incumbent MPs may have their tickets reduced. BJP is preparing to secure a third consecutive term in the central government. In instances where MPs underperform, their tickets will be reassigned to other contenders. Media reports suggest that around 60-70 current BJP MPs might face ticket reductions this year. New candidates are expected to replace many longstanding MPs who have secured victory thrice. Similar to the previous election, numerous OBC MPs are likely to receive tickets. In 2019, out of 303 seats, the BJP had 85 OBC MPs.

Survey of Each Lok Sabha Constituency

For the past two years, BJP MPs have consistently requested their performance evaluations. Survey agencies compiled a report for each Lok Sabha constituency. In states governed by the BJP, state ministers were tasked with responsibilities in every Lok Sabha constituency. These ministers were required to visit the constituencies and gather reports from the MPs. The reports collected from the ministers and the organization were presented at the state-level election committee meeting. Additionally, RSS feedback was provided by the Sangh's General Secretary.

Strategic Planning by Location

Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda convened a lengthy meeting at the Prime Minister's residence on Thursday before the Central Election Committee meeting. Candidate selections were deliberated during this meeting, followed by discussions on state-specific candidates at the Central Election Committee meeting. BJP has devised a strategy tailored to each constituency, focusing on identifying the most viable candidates for victory. Extensive efforts have been made to attract candidates from other parties to join BJP. The announcement of BJP's candidates could occur imminently after thorough consideration of all factors.