Lok Sabha Election 2024: Polling Stations in Bangalore Rural and Mysore Constituencies to Be Webcast, Says EC

Ahead of the Second phase of Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 26 in Karnataka, the Election Commission announced that every polling station in the Bangalore Rural and Mysore constituencies will be equipped with webcasting facilities. Additionally, authorities revealed that there have been 189 instances of major Model Code of Conduct violations, resulting in cases being filed against political parties or candidates.

Addressing a press conference, Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena said 1.4 lakh polling officials will be on duty at the 30,602 polling stations across the 14 constituencies which are going for polls in the first phase on Friday. In addition to the aforementioned measures, it has been disclosed that 5,000 micro observers, along with 50,000 civil police personnel, and a contingent of 65 companies comprising Central Parliamentary Force and State Armed Police from other regions will be stationed to ensure security at the polling stations.

"All the 2,829 polling stations of Bangalore Rural parliamentary constituency will be 100 percent webcast. This is as per the request of our returning officers and observers; so we have given more than double central parliamentary force for the Bangalore Rural Constituency. Seven companies of central paramilitary forces have been inducted at the constituency since April 22," he said.

The 14 segments facing polls in the first phase are: Udupi-Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkballapur and Kolar. There are a total of 2,88,19,342 electors in these constituencies -- 1,44,28,099 male, 1,43,88,176 female and 3,067 third gender.