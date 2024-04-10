Lok Sabha Election 2024: Polls Process in Betul Constituency Cancelled As BSP Candidate Ashok Bhalavi Dies of Heart Attack

The Lok Sabha election process in Madhya Pradesh's Betul constituency was cancelled after the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) candidate Ashok Bhalavi died due to a heart attack on Tuesday evening, April 10.

The Election Commission of India spokesperson said in a statement released on Wednesday that the polling in the constituency, which was scheduled to take place on April 26, has been postponed. Under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, the election process was stopped, and further action will be taken as per the directives of the Election Commission of India.

Private hospital Dr Manish Lashkare told news agency PTI that the BSP leader suffered a heart attack and he was dead by the time he was brought to the hospital.

Betual DM Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi said, "BSP candidate from Betul Ashok Bhalavi died due to cardiac arrest. We have informed the Election Commission about this. Under Section 52 of the Representation of the People Act 1951, we have postponed the second phase of voting which was to be held on April 26."