Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi To Address Election Rallies in Tamil Nadu, To Share Stage With CM MK Stalin

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to deliver election rallies in Tamil Nadu on Friday, marking his inaugural series of such events following the declaration of the poll timetable.

The Member of Parliament from Wayanad is scheduled to speak at a public gathering in Coimbatore, where he will be joined by DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on the stage. Additionally, he will engage with the audience at another rally in Tirunelveli.

The Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 19. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the much-awaited Lok Sabha polls 2024. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19. Votes will be counted on June 4, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on March 16.