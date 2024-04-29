Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rajnath Singh Files Nomination From Lucknow (Watch Video)

Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister and a prominent figure in the BJP, officially submitted his nomination papers for the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency today, April 29. His nomination was witnessed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, and BJP Uttar Pradesh president Bhupendra Chaudhary. This marks Singh's bid for a third term as a Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, having previously won elections from Ghaziabad in 2009 before contesting and winning from Lucknow in 2014.The Lucknow constituency, along with 13 others, is scheduled for polling on May 20, constituting the fifth phase of the seven-phased 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Prior to filing his nomination papers, Singh conducted a substantial roadshow in the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency and paid a visit to the Hanuman Setu Temple in Lucknow to offer prayers. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Rajnath Singh secured a victory with a significant margin of 347,302 votes. He garnered 633,026 votes, capturing 57.00% of the vote share, defeating Poonam Shatrughan Sinha from the SP who received 285,724 votes (25.57%). In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Singh also emerged victorious, polling 561,106 votes with a vote share of 54.23%. The Congress candidate, Prof. Rita Bahuguna Joshi, secured 288,357 votes (27.87%) and was the runner-up. Singh defeated Prof. Rita Bahuguna Joshi by a margin of 272,749 votes.