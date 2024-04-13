Lok Sabha Election 2024: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Releases ‘Parivartan Patra’ Manifesto Ahead of Polls

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday released 'Parivartan Patra', manifesto ahead of the impending Lok Sabha elections, asserting the party's dedication to realizing the 24 pledges delineated in the document. Yadav emphasized that the manifesto prioritizes pivotal developmental concerns and the welfare of Bihar's populace.

Speaking at the event on Saturday, Yadav said, "Today morning we released the "Parivartan Patra." We are bringing forward 24 promises in 2024, which are our commitment and our pledge that will be fulfilled responsibly. It has a lot of important issues regarding the development of Bihar and the welfare of its people."

If our INDIA alliance is voted to power, we will give government jobs to one crore youth across the country. In the present day, unemployment is our biggest enemy and BJP people did not talk about this. They had promised to give 2 crore jobs but we do what we say and will give 1 crore jobs," said Yadav.

From August 15, people will start getting freedom from unemployment. If our government comes to power, the process of providing jobs will start on August 15. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, we will provide Rs 1 lakh to our sisters belonging to poor households every year. We will provide gas cylinders at Rs 500," he said.

In addition to the manifesto launch, Tejashwi Yadav, disclosed plans to offer gas cylinders for Rs 500. The RJD's manifesto also pledges to advocate for special state status for Bihar. Furthermore, Yadav, speaking on behalf of his party, committed to providing Rs 1 lakh to impoverished women starting from this Rakshabandhan if the RJD secures power. Additionally, he vowed to furnish 200 units of electricity free of cost.

Expanding on the party's agenda, Tejashwi Yadav announced plans to construct five new airports across Bihar, aiming to enhance connectivity. "For improved connectivity within Bihar, we intend to establish new airports in Purnea, Bhagalpur, Muzzafarpur, Gopalganj, and Raxaul," stated Yadav. Among the '24 promises' outlined by the RJD are assurances of employment opportunities for the youth, a pledge to eradicate unemployment by August 15, and the commitment to provide Rs 1 lakh to impoverished women starting from the forthcoming Rakshabandhan festival. Furthermore, if elected, the RJD vows to facilitate the provision of gas cylinders priced at Rs 500, reinstate the old pension scheme, lobby for Bihar to be granted special state status, introduce a dedicated package for Bihar's development, and terminate the agniveer scheme.

