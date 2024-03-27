Lok Sabha Election 2024: Setback for INDIA Bloc in Bihar as Lalu Prasad Yadav Chooses Bima Bharti Over Pappu Yadav for Purnia Seat

The main motive of INDIA Bloc is to provide an alternative to the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, might face a setback in Bihar. Lalu Prasad Yadav has chosen Bima Bharti as the candidate for the Purnia Lok Sabha seat, which is currently held by the Grand Alliance's constituent parties in Bihar, Congress and RJD. Pappu Yadav from Congress had expressed interest in contesting from Purnia. Nonetheless, Lalu Prasad Yadav's decision to pick Bima Bharti caught Pappu Yadav by surprise.

Bima Bharti resigned from JDU on March 23. Shortly after his resignation letter circulated on social media, Tejashwi Yadav admitted him to the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Bima Bharti, a former state minister in Bihar, represented the Rupauli assembly constituency in Purnia district. During the recent test of the Nitish Kumar government's majority in the Bihar assembly, Bima Bharti, then with JDU, was notably absent.

Bima Bharti has now disclosed her nomination from the Purnia Lok Sabha constituency, intending to run on the Rashtriya Janata Dal's symbol. She plans to file her nomination on April 3.

Expressing gratitude, Bima Bharti mentioned receiving blessings from Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, who placed their hands on her head. On a related note, Pappu Yadav merged his party with the Congress, eyeing the Purnia Lok Sabha constituency, where he has expressed interest in contesting elections. Pappu Yadav highlighted his extensive work in Purnia over the past five years in a recent interview.