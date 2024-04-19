Lok Sabha Election 2024: Violence Erupts in Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri as TMC, BJP Clash During Voting in West Bengal (Watch Video)

The initial phase of Lok Sabha polls in three parliamentary constituencies of Bengal witnessed sporadic violence as clashes erupted between TMC and BJP workers in various parts of the volatile Cooch Behar seat. Both parties lodged complaints, with TMC filing 80 and BJP filing 39, citing instances of poll violence, voter intimidation, and assaults on poll agents. Majority of these complaints originated from Cooch Behar and Alipurduars constituencies.

West Bengal: Heavy stone pelting in Chandamari Village allegedly to disrupt voting. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/apOHnKIxBD — IANS (@ians_india) April 19, 2024

While a senior officer from the CEO office noted receiving some complaints, they clarified no reports of violence had been confirmed yet. By 11 am, Cooch Behar recorded a voter turnout of 33.68%, while Alipurduars and Jalpaiguri recorded 35.20% and 31.94% respectively. A total of 37 candidates, including Union Minister and BJP leader Nisith Pramanik contesting from Cooch Behar, are vying for victory. TMC alleged instances of BJP workers assaulting polling agents in the Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar, and obstructing voters from entering certain booths. In light of ongoing voting, a plea was made to the public to elect a government committed to grassroots poverty alleviation, combating infiltration and corruption, and ensuring justice and security for women. In response, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh remarked that preventing infiltration falls under the purview of the Union Home Minister’s office and the BSF. Voting commenced at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm.

