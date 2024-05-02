Lok Sabha Election 2024: X Takes Drastic Measures, Shuts Down Jharkhand Congress Account Over Amit Shah's Morphed Video

The problems faced by the Congress seem to be increasing in the case of Amit Shah's viral morphed video. In a major crackdown, social media outlet X has suspended the Jharkhand Congress account. A deepfake morphed video of Amit Shah was viral on the same handle. Legal action was then sought.

The police have also initiated action in the case. After the state Congress president, Jharkhand Congress social media cell president Gajendra Singh has also been summoned and noticed by the Delhi Police. Singh, meanwhile, said it was difficult to respond immediately to the notice. He has also been asked to appear before the IT cell on May 3. The party is seeking advice from its legal advisors. He also claimed that the Delhi Police had asked X to close his account due to the growing pressure on the Jharkhand Congress.



Meanwhile, a Congress spokesperson said, "Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur has been summoned by the Delhi Police for questioning. He has been asked to appear before the IFSO office of Delhi Police for investigation in connection with the complaint filed by the Special Cell on April 28." Thakur said, "I have received a notice from Delhi Police. However, why I was issued a notice is beyond my comprehension. It's nothing more than chaos. If there are any complaints, they should first verify the information on my X account."

A few days ago, a fake video of Amit Shah related to reservations was shared on social media. In it, Amit Shah had criticized the Congress. He alleged that the Congress was trying to spread misinformation among the people.