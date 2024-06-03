Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Chief Priest Predicts PM Modi's Win, Says 'He Has the Blessings of Ram Lala' (Watch)

The entire country is discussing the results of the Lok Sabha elections after exit polls forecast a landslide victory for the NDA.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, predicted that PM Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of India for the third term on June 4. "PM Modi will become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time on June 4. He has the blessings of Ram Lala and he will be victorious this year," said Acharya Satyendra Das.

Satyendra Das mentioned that since performing the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir, PM Modi has received the blessings of Ram Lala. "Ram Lala's grace is upon him, and similarly, our blessings are on Modi ji. We seek blessings from Lord Ram every day for PM Modi to become Prime Minister for the third time," he said.

Acharya Satyendra Das reiterated that he prays daily to Lord Ram for PM Modi's success in becoming Prime Minister for a third term. He also predicted that the BJP government would be formed with an absolute majority, with Modi set to become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time.