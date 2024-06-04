Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Big Upset for BJP in Modi’s Ayodhya, As INDIA Alliance Gains Momentum In Uttar Pradesh

The counting is underway for all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh where the INDIA bloc is currently ahead in 44 seats, while the BJP-led NDA led in 36, according to the latest trends available on the Election Commission website. From temple visits to roadshows to public rallies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held as many as 21 poll events across Uttar Pradesh in the runup to the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Together, PM Modi and CM Yogi held five roadshows, addressed 15 public rallies. They also paid visits to Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav Temple.

Ayodhya’s Ram temple was invoked multiple times by BJP leaders during their campaign in the State. The consecration of the temple was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2024.Early results show the INDIA bloc is delivering a better-than-expected performance in Uttar Pradesh against the BJP-led NDA. Of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the India bloc has early leads in 41. The early trend could be a result of a consolidation of Muslim-Yadav and OBC votes. The road to Delhi is said to be via Uttar Pradesh.In the 29 western UP seats, the Samajwadi Party-Congress combine is dominating in the early leads of the 2024 Lok Sabha election results. The NDA had performed well in this region in 2019 and allied with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) of Jayant Chaudhary for better results in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: INDIA Bloc Ahead of NDA in Uttar Pradesh, In Unexpected Twist

Trends show a neck-and-neck battle between the INDIA bloc and NDA in Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefly trailing behind Congress candidate Ajay Rai in Varanasi, before regaining lead. Smriti Irani is trailing in Amethi, while Rahul Gandhi is leading in Rae Bareli. Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election for 80 constituencies were held in all seven phases, with big players like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the fray.