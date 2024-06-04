Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh Concedes Defeat In Rae Bareli Against Rahul Gandhi

BJP's Raebareli candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh has conceded defeat to Rahul Gandhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is doing well in a tough fight against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Dinesh Pratap Singh. Rahul Gandhi is currently leading by a margin of 1.70 lakh votes from Raebareli. He also appears poised to retain the Wayanad seat, with a current lead of 2,38,484 votes. The INDIA bloc is currently leading in 43 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh while the BJP-led NDA appears likely to win in 36. Data from the Election Commission indicates that the the allied SP and Congress were leading in 34 and nine seats. The BJP is leading in 34 seats and its ally RLD in two.

Dinesh Pratap Singh is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from 36. Rae Bareli (General) Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections. There are a total of eight candidates contesting from Rae Bareli seat in the 2024 Parliamentary polls. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission of India, and as analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is: Agriculture, Member of Legislative assembly/State Minister U.P. Government, Other Business. Dinesh Pratap Singh’s educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 56 years of age.

His total declared assets are Rs 4.2 crore which includes Rs 1.4 crore in movable assets and Rs 2.8 crore in immovable assets. His total declared income is Rs 26.7 lakh of which Rs 22.3 lakh is self income. Dinesh Pratap Singh has total liabilities of Rs 0. This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit filed mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him. RaeBareli constituency voted in Phase 5 of the 2024 Lok Sabha election on May 20, 2024

