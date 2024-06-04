Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress Candidate Kishori Lal Sharma Leading With Over 88,000 Votes Against Smriti Irani in Amethi

Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma is leading by a comfortable margin of over 88,000 votes in the Amethi parliamentary seat against the BJP's Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi in 2019.

According to the latest trends available on the Election Commission website, Sharma is leading by 88,908 votes. Gandhi represented the Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh from 2004 to 2019.

"This is the victory of the Gandhi family and the people of Amethi," said Congress candidate from Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Congress candidate from Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma leads against BJP leader Smriti Irani, he says, "This is the victory of the Gandhi family and the people of Amethi." pic.twitter.com/Cfj7Kqs6tw — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra congratulated Kishori Lal for winning Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh.

किशोरी भैया, मुझे कभी कोई शक नहीं था, मुझे शुरू से यक़ीन था कि आप जीतोगे। आपको और अमेठी के मेरे प्यारे भाइयों और बहनों को हार्दिक बधाई ! pic.twitter.com/JzH5Gr3z30 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 4, 2024

"Kishori bhaiya, I never had any doubts, I was sure from the beginning that you will win. Hearty congratulations to you and my dear brothers and sisters of Amethi," said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Also Follow Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live News Updates

In the 2019 general election, Rahul Gandhi lost the seat to Irani by a margin of 55,102 votes. Gandhi was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kerala’s Wayanad.

Amethi parliamentary seat | Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma leads by 1,04,809 votes against BJP's Smriti Irani, as per Election Commission pic.twitter.com/GOyOfOsmqv — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

In the counting taken up on Tuesday after the marathon seven-phased Lok Sabha election, the states presented contrasting pictures with BJP gaining ground in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh but poised to suffer losses in crucial Hindi heartland states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.