Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Counting of Postal Ballots Underway in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh

The process of counting postal ballots is currently underway at the designated counting center in Raebareli Parliamentary constituency. Security measures have been heightened around the counting center to ensure a smooth and secure counting process. The Raebareli constituency, historically a significant seat in Uttar Pradesh's political landscape, is witnessing keen interest from both major political parties and independent candidates. The outcome of the postal ballot count is expected to provide early indicators of the election results, setting the tone for the subsequent counting of votes cast in polling stations.

Rae Bareli is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The state has 80 parliamentary seats. The Rae Bareli seat comprises five Assembly segments including Bachhrawan, Harchandpur, Rae Bareli, Sareni and Unchahar. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).The Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh went to polls in the fifth phase on May 20 along with the other 13 constituencies of the state.

The voter turnout in 2024 was recorded as 58.12 per cent as against 58.2% in 2019 and 51.4% in 2014. The Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the main parties in the constituency. Rahul Gandhi, who has contested from Wayanad in Kerala, is also in the fight for Rae Bareli, a Nehru-Gandhi family pocket borough represented by his mother Sonia Gandhi since 2004. The BJP has fielded UP minister Dinesh Pratap Singh.



