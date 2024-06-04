Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Early Trends Show INDIA Bloc Ahead NDA in Uttar Pradesh

Initial trends from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections show a slight lead for the INDIA bloc over the NDA in Uttar Pradesh. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trailing Congress candidate Ajay Rai in Varanasi. In Amethi, Smriti Irani is behind, while Rahul Gandhi leads in Rae Bareli. The BJP, in alliance with regional parties like Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Apna Dal (Sonelal), and NISHAD party, focused heavily on religious issues such as the Ram Temple, especially in Uttar Pradesh.

As it stands, the BJP is leading in 27 seats, and the Samajwadi Party is ahead in 26. The Congress is leading in six seats out of the 17 it contested in Uttar Pradesh, with the remaining 63 seats shared between the Samajwadi Party and other INDIA bloc parties. These trends position the INDIA bloc slightly ahead of the NDA in the state. Predictions based on early trends suggest a close contest in Uttar Pradesh, with the BJP leading in six constituencies, the Samajwadi Party in five, and Congress in two.

During a press conference in Lucknow, Mr. Yadav expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc would achieve a landslide victory, reflecting the will of the people. He cited an internal survey predicting favorable results for the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh.Varanasi remains a key constituency, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a third consecutive win among the 543 parliamentary seats.