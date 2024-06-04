Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Akhilesh Yadav Leading in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh Against BJP's Subrat Pathak

The counting of votes has started in the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. As per latest update, former UP Chief Minister and SP president Akhilesh Yadav is leading while Subrat Pathak of BJP is trailing.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 15 candidates are contesting the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency. This is an increase from 2019, which had 10 candidates, and 2014, which had 12 candidates. In the 2009 polls, there were 16 candidates.

Akhilesh Yadav, who represented Kannauj from 2000 to 2012 before stepping down to become Chief Minister, is poised to reclaim the seat that has a significant family history. His father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, held the constituency three times.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Kannauj seat experienced a notable shift when the BJP’s Subrat Pathak won by a narrow margin of 12,000 votes, defeating Dimple Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav’s wife. Dimple Yadav had won the seat unopposed in a by-poll and secured re-election in 2014.