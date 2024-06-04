Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Kangana Ranaut Wins From Himachal Pradesh's Mandi by 72,088 Votes

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who made her election debut in the Lok Sabha polls, has won from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency. BJP candidate Ranaut was contested against Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh has won by the margin of 72,088 votes.

Ranaut on Tuesday, June 4, took the occasion to thank for the support it gained from different sections of the society.

An overjoyed BJP leader took to Instagram to express his emotions.

"Heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Mandi for this love and trust. This victory belongs to all of you, this is the victory of trusting Prime Minister Modi and BJP, this is the victory of Sanatan, this is the victory of honoring the market," she wrote.

"We fought this election in the name of Narendra Modi. It is the result of his credibility and his guarantee and the faith of people in him that we are going to form the government for the third time," Ranaut said while speaking to the media.

#WATCH | Mandi, HP | BJP candidate from Mandi and actor Kangana Ranaut says, "We fought this election in the name of Narendra Modi. It is the result of his credibility and his guarantee and the faith of people in him that we are going to form the government for the third… pic.twitter.com/rPFWjkSw3c — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

Union Minister Anurag Thakur while thanking the public of Himachal Pradesh for making the BJP lead, said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, NDA-BJP will form the government again...Congress party is not even close to winning 100 Lok Sabha seats...I am thankful to the public of Hamirpur who has given me a strong lead. The results in Himachal Pradesh and BJP are in favour of BJP..."

Meanwhile, the BJP retained its domination in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh. BJP is leading in all four parliamentary constituencies in Himachal Pradesh.