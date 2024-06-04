Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: LJP Chief Chirag Paswan Leading In Bihar From Hajipur Constituency

LJP chief Chirag Paswan is leading in Bihar from the Hajipur constituency.The constituency is one of the high-profile ones in the state as Chirag Paswan, a part of the BJP-led NDA, contested from his late father’s seat for the first time, replacing his uncle and sitting MP Pashupati Paras. Meanwhile, RJD fielded Shiv Chandra Ram who contested unsuccessfully in the 2019 elections against Paras.

The Hajipur constituency in Bihar went to polls in the fifth phase on May 20 along with the other four constituencies of the state. Overall, voters in 49 constituencies of 8 states and Union Territories across the country used their franchise in the fifth phase.According to the Election Commission, a voter turnout of 58.43 per cent was recorded in the Hajipur Constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Ramvilas Paswan from LJP won the seat and was polled 455,652 votes with a vote share of 50.31%. INC candidate Sanjeev Prasad Toni got 230,152 votes (25.41 %) and was the runner-up.Ramvilas Paswan defeated Sanjeev Prasad Toni by a margin of 225,500 votes.In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Pashu Pati Kumar Paras from LJP won the seat with a margin of 205,449 votes. Pashu Pati Kumar Paras was polled 541,310 votes with a vote share of 54.00 % and defeated Shiv Chandra Ram from RJD who got 335,861 votes (33.33 %).

