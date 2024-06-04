Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Mian Altaf Ahmad Wins Anantnag-Rajouri Seat Against Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu Kashmir

The Lok Sabha election results in Kashmir has sprung up a big surprise. Lesser known candidate Mian Altaf Ahmad emerged winner defeating the high profile Mehbooba Mufti.

Mufti, trailing by over 2.30 lakh votes in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency against Altaf, in a post on X, said, "Respecting the verdict of the people I thank my PDP workers & leaders for their hard work & support despite all the odds. My deepest gratitude to the people who voted for me. Winning & losing is part of the game & won't deter us from our path. Congratulations to Mian Sahab for his victory," Mehbooba Mufti said.

Anantnag Lok Sabha Constituency in Jammu & Kashmir holds significant political sway and is renowned for its influence in Indian politics. Mehbooba Mufti from the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party was as a prominent candidate vying for victory in the Anantnag Lok Sabha Constituency. The main political parties contesting in the constituency include the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) and the Indian National Congress (INC), each contributing to the dynamic political landscape of the region.