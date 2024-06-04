Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: PM Narendra Modi Leading From Varanasi, Ajay Rai Trailing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading from Varanasi. In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi defeated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with 56.37 percent of the votes, securing 5,81,022 votes in total. In the 2019 elections, PM Narendra Modi won by a margin of 6,74,644 votes (63.62 per cent) against Samajwadi Party's Shalini Yadav.

Vote counting for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections commences on June 4th. Starting at 8 am, the destiny of the candidates vying for Lok Sabha seats will be determined after all rounds of counting.

Uttar Pradesh, with its 80 Lok Sabha seats, garners significant attention due to its numerical significance and the participation of prominent leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Stay tuned for live updates on election results from Uttar Pradesh.