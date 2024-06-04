Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Applauds Kishori Lal Sharma's Impressive Showing Against Smriti Irani in Amethi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra congratulated INC’s Kishori Lal after the veteran politician took a major lead against BJP’s Smriti Irani.“Kishori bhaiya, I never had any doubts, I was sure from the beginning that you will win. Hearty congratulations to you and my dear brothers and sisters of Amethi!” she wrote on X, formally known as Twitter.

किशोरी भैया, मुझे कभी कोई शक नहीं था, मुझे शुरू से यक़ीन था कि आप जीतोगे। आपको और अमेठी के मेरे प्यारे भाइयों और बहनों को हार्दिक बधाई ! pic.twitter.com/JzH5Gr3z30 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 4, 2024

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress received its biggest jolt in Amethi, as Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi with 55,000 votes. When Congress leader Rahul Gandhi opted to contest from Raebareli instead of Amethi, the decision reverberated in the political landscape. Smriti Irani, quick to seize the opportunity, declared that history had been made. However, Congress has fielded long-time Gandhi family loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani.

Amethi is one of the hot seats of all the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, and the exit polls had predicted a close fight between Smriti Irani and KishoriLalSharma As per the early trends, it appears that Kishori Lal has zoomed ahead of the BJP leader.A Congress bastion for several years, Smriti Irani had defeated Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, wresting it from the grand old party