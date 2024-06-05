Lok Sabha Election Results Blow to BJP, Indicates People Rejected Its Propaganda, Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remarked on Wednesday that the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections dealt a significant blow to the BJP's purported attempts to undermine democracy and constitutional principles. He highlighted that the results indicated a rejection of the narrative allegedly propagated in favor of the saffron party by the electorate.

In response to the election results, Vijayan expressed that the Indian populace has shattered the BJP's illusion that it can advance securely by resorting to "communalism and sectarianism to sow division among people." "The result of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is a heavy blow to the BJP's efforts to subvert democracy and constitutional values.

Regarding the results in Kerala, the Chief Minister acknowledged that the LDF did not attain the victory it had anticipated and noted that its performance mirrored that of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Back in 2019, the LDF secured victory solely in Alappuzha. This time around, it celebrated success in the singular Alathur seat.

